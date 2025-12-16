Woman Was Less Than Impressed When Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Spent More And More Time In Their Home, But When Her Roommate Crossed A Huge Boundary, She Could No Longer Keep Quiet

In the current economy, it’s becoming harder and harder for young people to rent a place on their own, much less become homeowners.

AITA for not wanting my roommate’s boyfriend in our home unsupervised? I am a 27-year-old woman, and I share an apartment with my friend (25, female). She has been dating her boyfriend since February. In the beginning he would occasionally stay over (one or two nights per week) and she would sleep at his place once or twice per week. But this summer they went on vacation together and they have been inseparable ever since. They have dinner and spend the night together every single night, 50/50 at our place and his place (he owns a studio by himself about a 45-minute drive away). There is nothing in our lease about guests or key-usage by third parties.

After the summer she told me she had given him spare keys because he finishes work a little bit earlier than she does, and it would be more practical if he can come here without having to wait thirty minutes. I was not amused to say the least. I had a conversation with her she has to communicate such things beforehand and that it really wasn’t cool because they were actually my keys (she thought they were spare keys for general usage). We agreed it was alright if he had keys for those thirty minutes now and then if it would be more practical to let himself in, but that I didn’t want him unattended for prolonged periods of time because he is still a guest after all.

Fast forward to today, my roommate left to go to the gym, and five minutes later I heard her boyfriend come into our home and start cooking. After a good two hours I came into the living room and noticed that my roommate still hadn’t returned. It was not the first time, so I felt like I was well within my right to set this boundary again. I calmly asked him if he was aware of the agreements about the keys, to which he said he wasn’t. In the middle of that conversation my roommate returned. I calmly explained to the two of them that we made clear agreements, but that this was really pushing my limits and that I felt uncomfortable. Two hours of him being here while she is out at the gym is not the thirty minutes that would be more practical with work-schedules. It is not what we agreed upon, I feel uncomfortable, please come up with a solution, that’s it. All this was explained very calmly, with no raised voice, no unnecessary accusing, and no derailing from the topic.

The two of them reacted in a way that was quite vicious. She said that she wasn’t aware I would take our agreement so literally, and that they didn’t see another solution (mind you, they made it work for five months before he had keys). They said that they really didn’t see the problem, that he always stayed in her room if he was here so early (he wouldn’t have to stay in her room for two hours if they would stick to the agreements). Then they flipped the script on me, what I think would be a good solution, and how I would be if I had a boyfriend. I calmly explained it is their relationship and their schedules, they should arrange something that fits all of our boundaries accordingly. They finished by saying I am unreasonable for bringing it up and that they for sure would get back to me. It has left quite a sour taste for me and now I’m not sure anymore if I’m not overreacting. AITA?

There are clearly some compatibility issues between these two roommates, if this is an area of compromise that they are both unwilling to address.

She doesn’t want someone not on the lease in her home for prolonged periods, which is her prerogative. Her roommate wants her boyfriend to have access to her home while she’s not home, which is also fine, as long as her roommate agrees.

Which she doesn’t.

