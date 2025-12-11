Woman Was Rushed Into Surgery, And Asked Her Roommate If She Would Help Out During Her Recovery. Unfortunately The Roommate Finally Showed Her True Colors, Making The Woman’s Recovery So Much Worse

It can be really scary when suddenly your health takes a turn for the worse.

WIBTA if I kick my friend out after she was evicted? So my “friend” recently moved in to my place. Shew was evicted for not paying rent, which is a long story, but I offered to let her stay with me. Fast forward a week into her moving and I had a health scare. I had to get a full hysterectomy – and being that I’m still youngish, it’s been a pretty hard thing to deal with.

I asked this friend if, since she’s not working, would she be able to help me our for the few weeks I won’t be able to do things like getting out of bed myself, cooking for me and my kid, cleaning etc. She said she would, and that I wouldn’t be alone during the recovery process. Fast forward to the day after my surgery and I needed help out of bed to go to the bathroom and called her, but she didn’t answer. I checked her location and she was an hour away. I sent her a message letting her know I needed help and she said she needed to pick up an order she had made, and she would be back shortly.

After waiting a hour and noticing she still hadn’t left the house she was at, I eventually was able to get up to go to the bathroom. Unfortunately this caused me to rip my stitches, and I ended up having to drive myself to the ER which is 30 minutes away (I live in the country). When she finally came back eight hours later, I let her know where I was and why. I told her I needed help during recovery, and asked if she could be here.

She said she would, and that she felt bad that she wasn’t here. The next day she left at about 9am and I again asked for help – she said she’d be back soon and that she needed to pick up medication from the pharmacy. I didn’t see her until 9pm that day, when she finally came asking if I needed anything. I told her I needed food because I couldn’t really make food right now. She made me something quick and then went to bed.

The next day she left my son here and hasn’t had him since. He’s six, so I had to cook for him throughout the day. I’m now 10 days post-op, and this process has been really hard for me because she’s only been home on day six and eight – and while she was here, her kids made a huge mess that I ended up having to clean up. I absolutely paid for doing that and ended up laying in bed most of the day yesterday and today after cleaning up their messes. I also ended up doing the dishes, as I was the last one that did them the day before my surgery, and I don’t like my house being messy.

I noticed she was always at a specific house about a hour away, and realized it’s the address of a guy she recently met on an a dating app. I finally realized today that I’m at my breaking point. I don’t want her here because I’m starting to be resentful and am having a really hard time healing with no help. I’m planning on kicking her out today, but wanted to know if I’d be the ******* if I did.

I know she has nowhere to go, and she has no income. Initially she was being paid to be her now ex’s caretaker, but when they broke up he wanted to move out, and she stopped getting paid for it two weeks ago. I feel bad that the kids might suffer, but this is taking a huge mental toll on me. AITA?

For most people, having a friend around after major surgery would be a godsend.

Most friends wouldn’t have to be asked twice to help out, take extra care of the house, and cook and clean while their friend rested up.

Unfortunately this woman seems to have drawn the short straw with this friend, who is totally unempathetic and, frankly, a total liability.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person called the roommate out for what she really was.

While others thought she was more than justified to kick her out.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that the roommate has a pattern of taking advantage of people.

It’s clear that her roommate doesn’t care about her – all she seems to care about is chasing around after some new guy.

She’s selfish, she’s lazy – she couldn’t even be bothered to do the dishes while her roommate was recovering from surgery.

And more than that, she’s actually creating more work for the post-op woman, not helping her out at all, which is horrible behavior.

She needs to get her out.

