Homeowner Was Signing For A Package, But An Entitled Neighbor Stormed Over And Tried To Take It Despite A Restraining Order

Some neighbors are too entitled, they think they can order everyone around.

This woman was receiving a package being delivered to her.

But her neighbor tried to claim it was hers, even yelling at the delivery guy.

The driver refused to hand it over, but the neighbor kept escalating the encounter.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Entitled neighbor tries to claim to my delivery package is theirs I already have security cameras on my property that send my phone footage whenever motion detecting sensors detect suspicious activity. I got home from work a little while ago and got a notification that my package was almost here. I went to wait for my delivery, and when I got there, the truck was there.

This woman was signing for a package delivered to her.

The driver knows me, and as I’m signing for my package, my entitled neighbor storms over but keeps a distance. She demands the package the delivery driver has. If you’ve read my past stories, this is the same neighbor who has a restraining order on her from me. She tried having her sister and her sister’s kids trespass on my property. She hasn’t learned her lesson.

Her neighbor was demanding that she give her the package.

The driver tells her that it’s not her package and he can’t give her the package. She continued to demand the package, saying if she doesn’t get given it, she’ll just storm over and grab it. I tell her if she takes another step forward she’s breaking the set number of how close the restraining order says she can get near me. She doesn’t care and marches over.

An argument quickly ensued.

Then, she screams, “Because of you, I’m separated from my husband and heading for divorce!” I told her if she hadn’t acted the way she’s been acting towards me, her husband wouldn’t be doing such a thing. Because he grew tired of her entitled behavior. She eventually went off back to her house.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Call the police, says this one.

A former Amazon delivery driver speaks up.

Here’s another useful suggestion.

Two crimes indeed!

Turns out, porch pirates know how to step back when the law in involved.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.