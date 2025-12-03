Woman Was Still Grieving Her Partner’s Death, But Her Housemate’s Mother Made A Cruel And Insensitive Comment That Left Her Completely Heartbroken

It pays to be kind, especially to people who are grieving.

AITA – housemate’s mother made a rude comment about my deceased partner My partner died 5 weeks ago, and it has been extremely difficult for me. We were long distance towards the end, and he passed tragically. Last night, my housemate’s mother FaceTimed him. I have never met or spoken to her before, but she did not say, “I am sorry for your loss,” or show any remorse.

Instead, she said to me that he probably said he missed me and a lot of other girls at the same time. I was completely shocked. I could not believe she even said it. I gave the phone back to my housemate, who began to speak to her in Portuguese. And did not seem to care about what she said to me.

I sent him a message saying how rude and uncomfortable it was for me to hear that. He said, “It was my mum’s words, not mine.” I said it makes me uncomfortable because why would she even say that? Why would he not even jump to my defense?

I am grieving. I am a mess. I basically told him I am sorry he has a mother who lacks so much empathy. And we have not spoken to one another all day. AITA?

