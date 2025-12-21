Woman Went On A First Date With A Man Who Insulted Her Weight And Ambition, So She Ended It Abruptly And Walked Out Of The Restaurant
Self-respect is essential in any relationship.
Imagine being on a first day that’s clearly not going well. Would you stick it out for the rest of the date or admit this isn’t working and leave?
The woman in this story went on a first date with someone she met online.
Their casual dinner quickly turned uncomfortable after a series of disrespectful and judgmental comments.
When the conversation crossed the line, she decided to stand up for herself.
Check out the full story below for all the details.
AITAH for walking out of a date?
I met a guy online, and we met up in person yesterday.
We decided to go out to eat.
And while we were waiting for the food, he said I’m “bigger than what he usually prefers.”
At that moment, I was thinking, “If I’m not your preference, why did you entertain a date with me?”
My face fell, and he said, “I didn’t mean anything by it. I think you’re pretty.”
This woman felt that the vibes between them were already off.
We kept talking, but the vibes were already off.
He asked what I liked to do, and I told him art is my passion, that I love to draw and paint. And that I hope to be lucky enough to exhibit work in prestigious galleries in the future.
To that, he responded, “Don’t you think it’s wiser to focus on a more practical line of work? Art is cool and everything, but most people in it don’t go far. At least not until after they die.”
Her date told her it’s a red flag when a woman doesn’t want to have kids.
I replied that society devaluing artists is why the world is quite literally losing color and everything is grey and beige.
Then, as the conversation progressed, he asked if I’d like a family in the future.
I said I don’t mind getting married if I find a decent person, but I don’t want kids.
He said, “Why wouldn’t you want kids? I think it’s a red flag when a woman doesn’t like kids.”
She told him they’re not compatible, stood up, and walked out.
At that point, I said, “You know what, we’re not compatible.”
Then, I asked for the check and a to-go plate, paid for my food, and walked out.
When I got home, I got a text from him saying, “I’m sorry if I offended you. Was it the weight comment? I didn’t think you’d be so sensitive.”
I blocked him, but a little voice in my head is making me wonder if I am, in fact, being too sensitive.
AITA?
That guy was a jerk. Everything he said was rude.
Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.
Never apologize for walking away from someone who disrespects your worth.
