Woman’s Awful Sister Lies, Breaks Things And Steals From Her, So As Soon As She Turns 18, She Leaves Home And Blocks Her

Imagine growing up with a sister who is the golden child. She can do no wrong in your parents’ eyes, but she actually does a lot of things that are wrong in your eyes (and in reality). Would you ever be able to forgive her if she apologized, or would you want to cut her out of your life as soon as possible?

In this story, one woman grows up with a sister like this, and she chooses the second option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my no contact sister that part of growing and being a better person is accepting that people don’t have to forgive and reconcile with you? Growing up my sister (now 22f) was the spoiled golden child of our parents. She got everything she ever wanted in life and became the brat nobody wanted their kids to be friends with. I (now 24f) even had friends who weren’t allowed to come to my house because my sister was there.

Her sister really does sound horrible.

She would steal, try to make you do what she wanted and would tell our parents if you didn’t, would break stuff if she wasn’t included and then wasn’t allowed to take over decision making. It was a whole thing. We fought a lot as kids and we both said awful things to each other. But I grew to resent her more and more because of the monster our parents created.

Her parents sound pretty awful too.

The final straw for me was my savings. My parents wouldn’t let me open up a bank account because they didn’t want me hiding money. They forced my first job to fire me because they were not okay with me keeping money to myself. And I knew they wouldn’t help me with college or let me stay rent free once I was 18. So I started being sneaky about saving.

She really was pretty sneaky, but so was her sister.

I babysat for friends parents under the guise of visiting friends. I did errands for family friends or other people. It didn’t allow me much in the way of savings but it allowed me some. But then like two days before my 18th birthday my sister found and stole the money.

She was done.

And yes, I had it at home but there was nowhere else to take it. None of my friends parents were okay with me storing it at their house in case any went missing and I accused them. They were fine helping me get money but they didn’t want the responsibility of storing it, which I understand. My sister even told our parents I had the money and they got so mad at me. In return I told my sister to back off and never speak to me again and from that day onward she wasn’t my sister and I didn’t love or give a crap about what would happen to her.

I left on my birthday and never went back. I was no contact from then until now.

Her sister claims to be a different person now.

My sister reached out to me a few weeks ago because a relative gave her my number. She apologized, told me she was sorry, said she had grown up and realized how mean she was and she knew stealing, breaking stuff, getting me into trouble intentionally and trying to control everything was wrong. She said she loved and missed me and was hoping we could repair our relationship. I didn’t reply.

I read the text and I kept it on my phone but I didn’t reply.

She finally replied to her sister.

Two weeks later she texted the exact same thing with an apology if I got the first but she wanted to be sure. Then a few days ago she texted again and said she knew it was my number and wanted to know why I ignored her when she had apologized and was hoping I’d forgive her so we could have a relationship. I replied one time (and I considered not doing this) and I told her that part of growing is accepting people don’t have to forgive you or reconcile with you just because you apologized and that sometimes the harm done can’t be undone and doors are closed forever. I didn’t reply after that.

A relative’s thoughts made her second guess her response.

Then the relative who gave her my number and I exchanged some words because of this and she told me it was the most arrogant way to tell someone you don’t accept their apology. She said I should have been more accepting. And I told her that I didn’t need to listen to this. AITA for it though? I’m not doubting myself but I wonder if there are others who feel the same way as the relative. Honestly maybe I should’ve kept ignoring my sister and blocked her number.

I don’t think her text was arrogant. She put up with a lot from her sister, and it would be hard to want to let her back into her life. She doesn’t have to accept her apology.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

“I’m sorry” doesn’t always make it better.

The relative never should’ve given her sister her number.

Her sister might just be apologizing because she wants something.

Nobody thought OP was arrogant.

The way she treated her was unforgivable.

