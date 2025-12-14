Woman’s Boyfriend Insists On Going Through Her Phone Every Time They’re Together, So She Changes Her Pin And Refuses To Unlock It

Imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t trust you. They’re so insecure and controlling that they insist on looking through your phone before even having a conversation.

Would you go along with it, refuse or break up with them?

In this story, one woman was in this situation for quite awhile and went along with it, but she has finally had enough.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for seeking closure and refusing to let my boyfriend go through my phone? I (20f) met my boyfriend (22m) last year. We fell in love and started dating and have been together now for over a year. The thing about this guy is that he’s a little too insecure, I’m not allowed to have guy friends, or interact with guys at uni/work, let alone text and/or reply to any guy I knew in the past. I felt like it would be okay since why would I need to interact with other males if I have my own amazing guy, right? Yeah, well, no.

Her boyfriend clearly doesn’t trust her.

Everytime we’d go out (or almost every single time) he would check my phone and go through it. He’s had access to my socials many times and even invading my privacy with my friends, even my phone’s PIN but I thought it would be okay if it meant he will stop doubting me. Even though I’ve had nothing to hide, him going through my phone made me feel like a pos, which is something I’ve told him and yet he didn’t seem to stop doing it.

She sent a text to an ex.

A few weeks ago my friend reached out to an ex of mine (manipulated and traumatised me for 4 years) telling him he should apologise. Well, surprise, he didn’t. I didn’t want an apology though, so I messaged him seeking closure, so I can finally go on with my healing journey. I ended up blocking him after texting him. I also didn’t mention it to my boyfriend because I knew he would go NUTS.

This clearly isn’t the right guy for her.

I could’ve easily deleted the chat, I didn’t, because I don’t hide I just keep to myself. Today I was with my boyfriend, he asked for my phone and I refused, not because of texting my ex or anything, But because I’m so tired of putting up with his insecurities that he’s doing NOTHING about. No matter what I did or what I said or what I gave him, Satan would worship God again if he trusted me (I’ve never given him a reason not to trust me, but apparently to him I’m someone “with a past” aka dated other people, and according to him I’m the first person he’s ever dated)

Good for her for finally standing up to her boyfriend!

When he got me to get my phone put of purse, he tried unlocking it and was surprised to see that the PIN is changed. He asked me multiple times of unlocking it and I kept refusing, telling him I’m so tired of doing this every single time. We literally can’t enjoy our time together if he doesn’t go through my phone, and today proved it. I made it clear that he could break the phone if he wanted, I’m not letting him go through my stuff again.

Good riddance!

He got mad, cursed at me, and just got up, walked away and left. Literally left me crying all alone. And no, he didn’t come back either. Later he texted me asking me to tell him what’s on my phone, so I told him with honesty.

Does he have her brainwashed? She shouldn’t believe his manipulative lies.

He blocked me. He said I was a jerk for talking to other guys (there was literally no actual conversation) and that he doesn’t need to be with a jerk. He claims it’s all my fault, and that I’m the one who’s done this to myself, and maybe he’s not wrong. I never once disrespected him or anything of that sort, although he cursed at me and left me by myself just because I refused to let him invade my privacy once again. AITAH? Is it all my fault really?

That guy is crazy, controlling and horrible. Now that he has “a past” I hope his future girlfriend insists on going through his phone every time she sees him to show him how it feels.

She is much better off without him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her hopefully now ex boyfriend was NOT amazing.

He has a LOT of issues.

This woman knows first hand that it would only get worse if they stayed together.

One person claims closure isn’t important.

She should block him and never look back.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.