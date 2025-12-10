Woman’s Brother Is Not Part Of Her Wedding Party, So Now Her Entire Family Thinks She’s Being Cold-Hearted And Disrespectful

Weddings can bring out strong opinions, especially from family.

If you were getting married, would you make sure all of your siblings were part of your bridal party even if you didn’t really get along?

The bride-to-be in this story was choosing her bridal party and decided not to include her younger brother.

Her parents were furious, insisting that he should be part of it since he’s her only sibling. She’s standing her ground but wondering if that’s the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITAH for NOT having my younger brother part of my bridal party I (30F) am getting married next year and have a younger brother (25M). He is my only sibling, but I don’t have a great relationship with him. We don’t see eye to eye on many things, and we have had way too many arguments that always end in me being hurt because he really doesn’t care.

This woman was always told to mind her own business.

He’s fully taking advantage of my parents by not getting a job, not going to school, and not doing any chores. My parents definitely don’t help his situation since they don’t let him take care of himself. They always tell me to keep my opinions to myself about him and have told me: “It’s none of your business. Don’t talk about your brother.” Although, my parents practically forced me to always help my brother with everything.

She and her brother are civil right now.

In conclusion, after all my help all these years, I barely get a thank you. His response? “I didn’t ask for your help, so you shouldn’t expect a thank you.” Pettiness to the side, right now we are civil. Although I’ve set many boundaries surrounding him, I think our relationship is as stable as it can be.

But she decided not to make him part of the bridal party.

I’ve decided on my bridal party, and my parents are disappointed, that I don’t have my brother as part of it. I’ve told them that although he isn’t a groomsman, he’s still very much a part of my wedding day. They are not satisfied with that answer and claim that I’m making excuses. My parents, my grandma, and my uncle’s families have all complained. They said it isn’t nice that I’m not having my brother as part of my bridal party since he’s my only sibling.

Now, her parents are upset and worried about what other people might think.

The last time I spoke to my parents about it, they were still very upset. They were worried that people are going to talk crap about it. But quite frankly, I don’t care. So, AITA for not having my brother as part of my bridal party?

It’s her wedding. She doesn’t have to have her brother as part of the bridal party if she doesn’t want to, and it would be up to her husband to pick the groomsmen. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

You can’t pick your family, but you can definitely pick your bridal party.

