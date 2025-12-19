Woman’s Ex Abandoned Their Family, But Then He Tried To Order Her Around About His Belongings. So She Set Firm Boundaries And Took Back Her Power.

Breakups can bring unexpected responsibilities, especially when one person leaves chaos behind.

Holding a bunch of electronics hostage. My ex left me at the end of August. He left thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics in my home. He wanted me to send them to him.

But she already had more than enough on her plate thanks to him.

The problem with that was, I was packing up my home, selling my house, uprooting my children’s lives, and cleaning up — and his things became last, like we did when he left.

She did her due diligence, but she refused to go out of her way.

I did the normal: gave notice that I was moving. Then I got a list of what he demanded, like we were still together. I did box those things up. After spending days packing, organizing, and picking up pieces, I had enough. I sent him a nice picture of all his things boxed up, with a deadline. The end.

This only made her ex even more angry.

I got called horrible names, then blocked, because “he trusted me.” No — I put my foot down. The day after the deadline, I went and got the expensive stuff. Two weeks later, I get a call from the sheriff. I told the sheriff it’s a civil matter.

But this didn’t deter her from standing her ground.

I gave notice even though I didn’t need to because he was a tenant, but we were in a relationship, so he got over the 30 days. All he has to do is be an adult and treat me like a human being, and he’d get his stuff back. Not like I’m his servant.

He tried to guilt her, pressure her, and weaponize nostalgia, but none of it worked this time.

In the end, she didn’t give in to his demands because doing so would’ve meant stepping right back into old patterns.

Standing up for herself finally brought her the closure she needed.

