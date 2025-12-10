Woman’s Husband Made Lots Of Excuses About Why They Shouldn’t Get A Cat, But Then He Brought Home A Puppy Without Even Asking Her First

Big family decisions should always include both partners, and that includes pets.

What would you do if your spouse adopted a pet without even asking you first?

The woman in this story had been asking her husband for a cat ever since they got married. He always said no.

But out of nowhere, he told her via text that they now have a puppy.

She’s pretty upset.

Read the full story below.

AITA for feeling sad that my husband said no to a cat for years but said yes to a dog right away? My husband texted me today to say that his parents gave the kids a puppy. I’m home because I had to stay for work, and he’s with the kids at his parents’ house. The kids are happy. I know I should be happy too, but I just feel sad.

This woman had been asking her husband to get a cat, but he always refused.

I’ve asked about getting a cat many times since we got married in 2019 and even after we had kids, but my husband always said no. He mentioned the cost, the care, and the allergies we might have. I stopped asking because I wanted to consider his opinion.

She felt hurt that he agreed to have a dog right away.

Now, there is a dog. It’s not that I don’t like dogs. I actually think they are sweet. It’s just that when it was something I wanted and asked for his opinion, there were so many reasons against it. Now, it’s suddenly okay to have a dog, and he didn’t even ask for my opinion. He just told me through text that we have a dog now, as if it were already decided. Am I the jerk for feeling sad about this?

I can definitely see why she’s upset about this, especially since it sounds like they never even talked about getting a dog.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

When you say “no pets,” a puppy is not exempt.

