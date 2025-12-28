Woman’s Mother Comes Up To Her At Her Grandmother’s Final Service, And She Incorrectly Assumes She’ll Be Moving In With Her

Imagine being at your grandmother’s funeral when your own mother seems to be showing off and thinking that she’s better than everyone else.

If she expected to move in with you, would you let her, or would you put her in her place?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she is not willing to humor her mother. She is very honest with her and loud enough for everyone to hear.

Let’s read all about it.

Mother asked when she’s moving in with me and my partner in this rich country. This conversation popped up at the wake of my grandmother’s funeral. She was holding her plate of food and sat down next to my aunt and me in a couch. Very smug looking and kept smirking at people as if she’s any better than them. Turned out she had it in her head somehow that she’d be moving to another country with me and my partner and our kids. Because grandma had passed away so she’d have no responsibility like that and she’s retired. So she had gone around telling people how she’d be living a ravishing, retired lifestyle in a rich Scandinavic country for free without having to raise any darn finger.

Her mother sounds quite entitled.

She asked me loudly, “So when does my flight leave?” I asked what the hell did she mean by that. And she said loudly so everyone could hear, “You know, our flight back to your husband’s country so I can live luxuriously like you promised me?” I promised her heck all other than never gonna talk to her again after I flew back. So me being me and my incapability to sugarcoat anything, I blatantly told her that it’d never happen because I’m not stupid enough to bring her dangerous self around my children.

She had to say it twice.

The face crack of the century, let me tell you. My aunt and the rest of the room cackled. She then thought she heard it wrong so I repeated again, “You’re not moving in with me and you can erase that idea from your brain because you’re a dangerous, lazy, greedy person and I am not about to introduce that type of energy to my children.”

Her mother even called herself entitled.

She then threw tantrums, yelling and shouting about how she’s entitled to move in with me and be taken cared of by the family. I argued back that unless she would be willing to find a place to stay over there herself, find a job, learn a new language, and actually work again then she would not survive because I have kids to take care of and I’m not about to be taking my energy and time off them to cater to her lazy butt. She then went silent on me and refused to talk to me for the rest of the evening. Fine by me. Fine by everyone else. They just had a good time giggling at how delusional she was.

Her mother certainly was delusional. She should’ve had this conversation just between the two of them instead of loud enough for everyone to hear. At least then her family wouldn’t be laughing at her.

