Her Mother Grew Up In Another Country And Has A Thick Accent, But When They Get Into A Fight Her Mother Accuses Her Of Copying Her Accent

Imagine growing up in the United States, but both of your parents grew up in other countries where they spoke different languages. Now, they speak English with a heavy accent.

Would you ever try to speak English with the same accent as your parents, or would you speak English like someone who has spoken the language their whole life?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and her mother thinks she’s trying to make fun of her accent. Now, she feels bad.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA For copying my mothers accent? So for context, my mother is from a country outside the US and has a heavy accent, my father also has an accent from the country he is from. (I keep both of them secret just for my own privacy) I was born in America but of course have been raised by both of my parents my whole life, and even got taught my fathers first language on the side of English. All the while I go to public and private schools grouping up with different types of children throughout the years, but all of them spoke English. I also have done acting for around 9 years and sometimes other accents were involved.

Now me and my mother were having a small disagreement over our cats, and then she suddenly says this “and stop copying my accent! You aren’t even |her culture|!!” This honestly caught me off guard- “what? sorry, I didn’t mean to talk like that- I really didn’t notice” “You do! You know what you are doing! You are mocking me!”

She never commented on this before until now, I genuine don’t notice when I do and when I do notice no one usually cares or I get teased for it (lovingly). But I honestly feel bad, so internet AITA for copying my mothers accent?

