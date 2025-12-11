Woman’s Mother-In-Law Kept Ignoring Her Rules About Screen Time And Shoving A Phone In Her Daughter’s Face, So She Finally Snapped And Told Her Mother-In-Law To Back Off

Parenting is hard enough without someone constantly questioning your every move.

When one mother tried to set a simple boundary with her mother-in-law about her daughter’s screen time, it spiraled into a full-blown power struggle.

And this time, their relationship may not survive the drama.

AITA for ruining my daughters relationship with her grandmother My daughter is now 1 year old, and up until now, my MIL and I have had an okay relationship. There have been some issues in the past, but we have been able to move past them. Well, last night everything changed.

She’s always had a very intentional approach to her daughter’s entertainment.

I’m not a huge fan of screen time, but I will put on Ms. Rachel or something if I’m really overwhelmed and need like 30 minutes. To make babysitting easier, I told her that if she needed a second, I didn’t mind Ms. Rachel.

But her mother-in-law takes the complete opposite approach.

Ever since then, it’s like every time my daughter gets fussy or just simply acts like a 1-year-old, she shoves the phone in her face. It makes me feel like she thinks my daughter is annoying and resolves it with the screen every time.

Her mother-in-law is always sure to let her know how little she approves of her parenting.

Every now and then, I’ll make a comment like, “She doesn’t need it, she is fine.” And I get met with, “Well, she’s quiet, isn’t she?” Last night, for some reason, I met my breaking point. We were at dinner, and my daughter wasn’t even doing anything—she was just playing with her toys and dropping them like a 1-year-old does.

So when her mother-in-law tries to shove a screen in her daughter’s face, she finally loses it.

MIL, in turn, shoves the phone in her face and says something along the lines of, “Now we can enjoy our dinner.” I had it!! I started off calm, saying she doesn’t need the phone, and I got met with an argument.

She told her mother-in-law exactly what was on her mind.

After going back and forth, I finally was just like, “Okay, when she becomes an annoying and rude iPad kid, y’all (MIL and Dad) can take the blame for that,” and I got up and took a minute to myself in the restroom. When I returned, it was silent. When we got home, I went to her privately and apologized for lashing out and tried to explain that I felt like she doesn’t want my baby to act like a baby and it annoys her.

She then said she doesn’t want to be her grandma anymore and that I ruined all the fun, and that grandma trumps mom’s word any day, and I need to learn to accept that.

She can’t help but think about all the other times her parenting was undermined.

It’s really frustrating because this is the first time I’ve stood my ground with her, when in the past she has called me stupid, insinuated that I’m fat, or just picked on every little thing I do. Literally the same night (last night), I was picked on all night—for not parking right, for asking where my daughter’s jacket was, and for forgetting her blanket in the car. AITA?

She didn’t need her mother-in-law’s permission to make decisions about her own daughter.

Redditors shared their opinions.

Her mother-in-law really said the quiet part out loud here.

Not all relationships with grandparents are worth fostering.

There are a few more big issues at play here.

This mother should definitely be getting more support from her spouse.

If her mother-in-law can’t respect her authority, then she’s not ready for grandma duty.

