Woman’s Neighbor Has Trouble Parking In The Lines, So She Parked So Close To Their Car That That There’s No Way They Can Open The Driver’s Door

Imagine having a neighbor who always parks over or on the line in the parking lot. If there was only one open spot left next to this neighbor’s car, would you find somewhere else to park, or would you get petty?

In this story, one person takes the second option, and we can only imagine how hard it was for the neighbor to get into her car!

Let’s read all about it.

Didn’t Park In The Lines? I’ll Still Park Next To You My neighbor doesn’t park in the lines in the spaces outside of our townhouses. It’s usually not a problem since there are more than enough spaces available on any given night, but occasionally, she will have a party and fill up every spot. This is when it’s not okay to park halfway into another spot.

It was a tight squeeze!

Last night, she had friends over and filled up parking spaces. I pulled up and see she’s parked poorly again. There’s just enough space for me to pull in between her car and the next one over so I did. Her side mirror on her driver’s side and my mirror on my passenger’s side were almost touching. She was gone before me this morning so I guess she climbed over to leave because there was no way she was going to fit between our cars on her driver’s side. Oh well.

Maybe her neighbor will learn to park in the lines if she isn’t able to get in her car.

