Woman’s Neighbor Invites Her To Her Bachelorette Trip, But Now That She Can’t Go She Doesn’t Want To Pay The Rest Of What She Owes

If you agreed to go to a bachelorette trip but life happened and you ended up not being able to go, would you still pay your portion of the trip, or would you refuse to finish paying?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She has already paid half of what she owes, but since she’s not going on the trip, she doesn’t want to pay the second half.

The bride to be isn’t okay with that.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to pay the second half of my share for a bachelorette trip I cant attend?? I met Sara about a year ago when we were neighbors. We weren’t super close more like casual coffee/dog walk friends, but eventually I got folded into her circle. When she invited me to her bachelorette, I was honestly surprised. But I was also excited, since it would be my first girls weekend away since having my daughter. Still, I had some reservations.

They don’t really seem to have the same idea of fun.

During planning she said she wanted this trip to be “crazy” since it was her last hurrah, and that she hoped to hook up with guys. I don’t judge what other people do in their relationships, but it honestly turned me off from the group dynamic. I don’t have the luxury of just dropping everything for a wild weekend. If I’m going to spend the time away from my family, I want it to be with good people for a good time, not drama. I had a gut feeling this wasn’t that trip. And this by no means is a “simple” trip… flight alone cost $600 & the Airbnb was about 500 pp which I paid a majority of upfront.

She was never sure if she was going to be able to go.

On top of that, I was already nervous about leaving my daughter, who has ongoing health issues. When I first agreed, I was transparent. I told Sara: “If you need the headcount locked, I’ll back out now. Otherwise, we can see how her health progresses.” She told me it was fine to wait and see so I paid the deposit.

It got even harder to leave.

Months later, two big things collided: my daughter’s health still isn’t stable, and husband’s grandmother’s memorial ended up on the same weekend. My husband told me I should still go, that he would handle everything. But since this would’ve been the first time leaving my daughter, I was already uneasy and the idea of him traveling alone with her made it even harder. I told Sara I couldn’t go.

She doesn’t want to pay the rest of her share of the trip.

Now she’s insisting I still owe the second half. If the group splits it, it’s around $20 more per person. She told me her friends “can’t afford that,” but honestly if $20 is the dealbreaker, they probably shouldn’t be going on this trip at all? She seemed more upset about the math than about anything I was going through. When I tried to explain how tough things have been, she said, “I think I am being empathetic, this is supposed to be a fun time for me and I’m stressed and being understanding about the fact that you can’t go because of your daughter.” To me, that just sounded incredibly self-centered.

She’s not sure what to do.

Part of me wants to just pay it to avoid drama. But I’ve done girls trips before, & people drop out sometimes. It happens. It’s not like I’m leaving them to cover hundreds of extra dollars. My friends I’ve vented to all said the same: just have them figure it out. I’m not asking for my deposit back. I already feel guilty about the whole situation.

She realizes Sara doesn’t get it.

To make things even more awkward, she sent me a message saying I should tell the group myself. I barely know most of these girls? Meanwhile, my family has thousands in medical expenses for my daughter’s care. One day, maybe Sara will understand, but right now, it feels like she’s incapable of seeing past her own weekend. So Redditt…. AITA?

They have two very different lives, and their priorities are completely different as well. She probably never should’ve agreed to go on the “wild” girls trip.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks she should pay the second half, or if the other girls should cover it.

This person thinks the answer is pretty obvious.

Here’s a similar comment.

Another person thinks Sara’s not ready for marriage.

Nobody thinks she should finish paying.

It sounds like a horrible trip.

