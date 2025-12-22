Woman’s Neighbor Stops By A Lot For Random Reasons, But This Homeowner Can’t Figure Out How To Tell Her To Get Lost

If you had an older neighbor who stopped by your house multiple times a week for reasons that weren’t very important, would this bother you, or would you be happy to see a friendly face?

In this story, one woman has a neighbor who stops by their house quite often, and she is wondering if she should ask the neighbor to stop.

Let’s see why these visits bother her so much.

AITAH for telling my neighbor to stop popping by our house? For the record, I have not done this yet but I am so close to just going off on this lady. I (32F) first met her (~60sF) I started dating my now husband. She is his direct next-door neighbor and lives there with her own husband and a grandchild who comes by several times a week to be babysat. Apparently before we started dating, she completely avoided my boyfriend and his roommate, possibly thinking they weren’t straight? But once the lady friend showed up, she began randomly appearing on our porch for the most bizarre things.

She really does do quite a few bizarre things. Here are some examples…

She frequently leaves us the cheapest dog treats she can pull out of the jar at the cash register, ask us about random car keys she finds in the street even if they are a block away, and especially if I spend any time in the backyard, she pokes her nose into our business constantly. Even though they have a privacy fence on their side, she will get right up next to it and peer through the slats and constantly pepper me with questions while I’m trying to do yardwork or relax in the pool. To make things worse, she actively encourages her three year-old grandson to throw toys over the fence so they get stuck in our backyard because she believes it is socializing him to help him learn to politely go and ask the neighbor to fetch his toys for him. I have been sitting back there once when I have had to throw a Nerf football Back over the fence eight times and I seriously considered just stealing the dang thing.

I’m not sure that this is really the best idea.

At one point, I decided I would try to give her my cell phone number after I had been living here for a few months and was engaged at the time. I told her that she could text me for non-emergency things but to call me if there was anything that was 911 level. A few years ago there had been someone who broke into multiple houses in the neighborhood And ended up hiding in the shed behind our house before I was in the picture. That would be an emergency. My hope was that it would get her to stop just randomly appearing on our doorstep because every time she does, the dogs begin barking and getting agitated. She has even tried to walk around the back of our fence and tried to bribe our dogs with treats despite them constantly barking at her.

The phone number idea didn’t seem to work.

Today she once again just decided to pop by. I spoke to her through the camera, but she knew I was home. I asked her what she needed and she told me that she had found a doggy toothpaste that she thought my husband and I would want. I lied and told her I was not feeling well and she could just text me later.

She’s still annoyed and not sure what to do.

She left, but now I really just want to tell her to please stop coming to my door because we don’t want her cheap treats and her off the shelf doggy care products as we do a lot of research before giving things like these to our dogs. We try to go for products that are healthy and sustainably sourced and treats that aren’t full of dyes and sugar. Not only that, but I get really annoyed when the dogs are set off barking constantly because she just randomly appears. AITAH for telling her to stop coming to our house and leave us alone? I understand if you’re lonely, but this is not the way to do it.

I don’t think talking to the neighbor is going to change anything, but maybe she could try in a tactful way.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here are some suggestions.

It is kind of sad for the neighbor.

Her neighbor clearly means well.

Here are some more suggestions.

Not everyone feels like being friends with their neighbors.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.