Her Partner’s Brother Lied About Changing The Filter In The Cat’s Water Fountain, So She’s Thinking About Asking Him To Pay Part Of The Vet Bill

AITA for asking my partner’s brother to pay my cat’s vet bill after he lied to me and that lie caused the cat to get sick in the first place? My partner’a brother (25) lives with us currently and since he was out of work for awhile and unable to pitch in for rent(he now has a job but has yet to pay any rent). He agreed to certain chores around the house including but not limited to; taking out the trash and recycling, changing the litter bag in the automatic cat litter box, cleaning out the cat’s water fountain weekly and changing the filter monthly, and letting me know when food was running low in the automatic feeders so I could order more… For the last two months, he has gone out of his way to tell me how he deep cleaned the cat’s water fountain and changed the filter and filled it and everything was good- even adding how gross it was and how it “took a long time”

Well last night the fountain stopped working and I took it apart to find it completely clogged with muck and the filter absolutely disgusting and I went to grab a new filter after cleaning the entire thing and …the filter box was unopened meaning the filter has not been changed since it was purchased…two months ago… The fountain was riddled with bacteria and an absolute garbage show- there is no possible way it had been cleaned since I have last cleaned it because before he was cleaning it…I was and there’s no possible way for it to get that bad after the couple weeks it has been since he told me he cleaned it…

Well today my cat had blood in her urine and I took her to the emergency vet right away and she had a uti most likely caused by bacteria most likely from the water fountain…. $800 later she’s out and on antibiotics and pain meds and is chillin… It’s almost 1am now and the cat and I just got home …everyone is asleep …

Tomorrow I am considering asking him to pay some of the vet bill since it was highly likely it was his fault and he clearly lied about something that was actually really important (there’s more backstory about other things he does and just helps himself to but that’s not related ) Is that appropriate? Or what does one do here?

