Employee Fired Off A Spontaneous Joke About Personal Pizzas, And The Entire Line Exploded In Laughter

Food service workers often run on autopilot when it comes to dealing with customers, but sometimes instinct takes over in hilarious ways.

That’s exactly what happens when one pizza restaurant worker blurted out a joke about the size of a personal pizza before he could stop himself.

Luckily, the joke was more wholesome than insulting.

Keep reading for the full story!

How big is the personal pizza I happen to be up at the counter doing some stuff, when a lady comes in. She is looking at the menu board, then asks “how big is the personal pizza?”

That’s when this worker decided to pipe up without thinking.

Without even thinking, I snap off “Any size pizza can be a personal pizza ma’am. You just have to believe in yourself.” I don’t think that she was amused, but the people behind her were cracking up.

Sounds like this pizza restaurant worker oughta be doing comedy sets instead.

What did Reddit think?

Some people’s pizza-eating abilities are truly impressive.

The “believe in yourself” logic applies other places too.

This commenter has been known to put their foot in their mouth a time or two.

In the end, the joke may have missed its intended audience, but it absolutely crushed with the people in line

Who knew ordering a pizza could be so inspirational?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.