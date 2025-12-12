Worker Was Denied A Promotion For “Trying To Be A Hero,” So He Stopped Helping Other Departments And Management Ended Up Having To Run Receiving Themselves When The Entire Operation Backed Up

It’s amazing how fast the job falls apart when the person who usually saves the day finally stops doing everyone else’s work.

So what would you do if your boss rejected you for a promotion because you “tried to be a hero” and needed to “focus on your own job,” even though you were the one constantly stepping in to keep the place running?

Would you keep helping? Or would you simply stick to your own tasks and forget everyone else?

In today’s story, one employee finds themselves in this predicament and takes on a new slogan.

Here’s what happened.

My new catch phrase is “Not my Job.” I was recently turned down for a promotion. I was told that I get distracted too easily and don’t focus on my job. I also got told that I need to stop trying to run into being a hero if I ever want to be considered for a promotion. I was told that I need to work as directed. I have been doing my boss’s work for him. When things at work get backed up, I will jump in to get things back in order quickly. My job has fairly specific jobs where we aren’t supposed to change positions, and we are to work as directed. I have repeatedly gone to help those outside my job since being hired. My direct supervisor and manager love it when I go to help out.

They’re down a few employees.

Well, that all stopped now. I even had the big boss try to tell me to help out a section that’s outside my job description. My new catch phrase is “Not my Job.” I had the boss tell me that I am to do as instructed. I instead go to the union and get paid extra to work in a different section. This has been the new trend for the past couple of months. And today it all hit a head. They have only 1 person in receiving for a 4 man crew. I work outbound. They cannot force me to work receiving based on the contract.

Everything is going wrong.

Now the bosses are working in there, and a grievance is being filed. The bosses have stopped working, and receiving is completely backed up. I just had my manager come and beg me to help. I told him, “Not my job. I need to remain focused on my job and not try to be a hero.” Work has ground to a halt, and the steward is demanding triple the rate for anyone moved to receiving since management decided to work. Let’s see how this goes.

Yikes! It’s sad to say, but the company kind of deserved this.

If you’re not going to treat an employee well, don’t be surprised when they stop doing more than expected.

