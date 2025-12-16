December 16, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘You couldn’t have figured that out when you were standing in line for 15 minutes?’ – Panera Customer Complained About Rude Customers She Encountered At A Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

Going to a restaurant these days can be an exercise in frustration if you’re a polite and courteous person…

Because folks are rude as hell!

A TikTokker named Amy posted a video and talked about the horror show she witnessed during a trip to a Panera restaurant when it came to other customers.

Amy said that a couple took “about four hours” to order food and she added that they, “Seemed like they’d never been in a restaurant before.”

About another customer, she said, “She proceeds to tell the woman at Panera why her husband can’t have cheese. I’m sure she’s riveted by the story, but I’m pretty sure she has to remake the salad that you screwed up.”

Amy got annoyed with another customer who asked about what dressings Panera has and she asked, “You couldn’t have figured that out when you were standing in line for 15 minutes?”

Another customer asked about something that Panera doesn’t offer anymore and she said, “We have to do a walk down memory lane? No, whatever’s on the menu is what they have.”

Amy also sounded off against a woman who didn’t get the right smoothie when employees were slammed with other customers.

Finally, she took issue with a woman who brought her dog into the restaurant and said, “She literally plops the dog down on the food counter to grab her soup.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person made a funny comment.

It sounds like some customers out there need a refresher in their etiquette lessons…

