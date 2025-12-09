Young Man Took A Day To Rest After Working 11 Hours Straight, But His Mom Thought He Was Just Being Lazy And Irresponsible

Taking time to rest is an important part of balancing work and life.

AITA for resting a day after working over 10+ hours for the first time. I (19M) just worked a job that was 10 to 11 hours long. I work in an industry where this is standard, but this was my first time ever. I’m sure I’ll get more used to it. I left the house at 6:45 a.m. and got home around 7:30 p.m. Not to mention, I was on about 5 hours of sleep.

Today, I have a free day before I go to some more work tomorrow and Friday, but luckily not long hours. I have just been chilling and watching television. It’s afternoon, and my mum comes to my room and has a go at me for sitting and lazing around. She said I’m not helping around the house a bit. I’m sure I could do better, but I do more than most, and I’m a pretty clean person.

I said that I had literally just worked over 10 hours yesterday and I’m exhausted. She said, well, she had to do 40-hour weeks when she started working as well. (Though isn’t that the standard “9 to 5” structure?) I understand that everyone works long hours and whatnot, but this was my first ever time. Of course, if I was working back to back, it would be different, but I had a free day, so why not?

I don’t love lazing around, and I try to keep myself busy generally. But with work in my industry being so up and down, and the struggles to even get work nowadays, there’s only so much I can do. I felt like today was a day I wanted to do barely anything. Anyway, I was literally planning to go downstairs as soon as I had finished an episode of a show I was watching. She got annoyed that I wouldn’t pause my show at that moment and go down straight away.

We had a back-and-forth argument as I kept telling her to stop being so judgmental. She got annoyed and walked off. I got mad and felt guilty, so I ended up just pausing and going downstairs to do some stuff. AITA for resting?

