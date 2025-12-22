Young Woman Is Excited For Her First Overnight Trip With Her Boyfriend, But Her Mom Doesn’t Want Her To Go

The time between becoming an adult, and actually becoming physically and financially independent can be tricky to navigate.

If you’re still living under your parents’ roof, it can be easy for them to continue dictating your life as if you were still underage, and yet you’re a fully-grown adult who gets to make their own choices.

This can cause parents and their children to really butt heads, especially if they have very different ideas for what the grown child’s life should look like.

While the young woman in this story isn’t living under her mom’s roof, it’s clear that she still has a whole lot of say over how she lives her life.

Read on to find out what ruling her mom made that threatened ruining their relationship for good.

WIBTA if I went to a Christmas event with my boyfriend overnight, even if my parents says no? I am nineteen and female, and my boyfriend is male and also nineteen. I live with my grandparents and I pay for most things myself, including my car insurance. Recently, my boyfriend was talking about making a Christmas trip to this town that is known for its Christmas activities. I have wanted to go on a trip with my boyfriend for some time now, and I thought having a trip to this place would be a nice getaway for the both of us.

But that’s where things started to get complicated.

It is a three hour drive away from us and so I thought having either staying for one night or two nights would be okay. I spoke to my grandma and she wants to go too, which is fine and I’m okay with that. However, my grandma told me to talk to my mom about going there, since she is my parent. This is where my problem arises.

Let’s see why asking her mom is such an issue.

I want to go, however my parents are extremely religious and don’t want me to go because I’ll be staying with my boyfriend. They think all men are evil and will hurt me. They still don’t like him (we have been dating for around seven months) and I just want to go because I love traveling so much. So would it be wrong if I went even if my mom says no? WIBTA?

The truth is, this is a nineteen-year-old woman who is not living under the guardianship of her parents.

Legally, she is allowed to drive, to live independently, to do whatever she wants.

But she needs to be prepared for the family drama if she does, indeed go without her controlling mom’s permission.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person reminded the woman that she is legally an adult, and can therefore make her own choices.

While others suggested that her grandmother could help out.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to take a step away from her mom’s controlling behavior.

She deserves better.

