Young Employee Was Tired Of Being Corrected By Her Rude Coworker, But When She Tried To Confront Her She Was Labelled As The Villain

Workplace communication is tricky enough without one person deciding they’re the unofficial authority on everyone else’s speech.

One young worker found herself increasingly frustrated as she kept getting repeatedly cut off by a coworker eager to correct everything she said.

But when she finally lost her patience, her coworker played the victim and tried to turn everyone else against her.

AITA for getting annoyed that my coworker keeps correcting the way I pronounce simple words during meetings I (18F) have a coworker who, every time I speak in a meeting, jumps in to “fix” my pronunciation on random normal words. Not major mistakes, just tiny things like where I put emphasis. She’ll literally interrupt mid-sentence to do it.

So when this young worker finally stuck up for herself, her coworker tried to play the victim card.

Today I finally said, “Can you please stop correcting me while I’m talking?” Not rude, just tired of being cut off. She got super offended and said I embarrassed her in front of the team.

Now her rude coworker is trying to turn the rest of the office against her.

Now she’s telling people I “snapped at her for helping.” I honestly just wanted to finish a full sentence without grammar police popping up. AITA?

It’s nice to get feedback from coworkers sometimes, but this is definitely not the time.

What did Reddit think?

If the pronunciation was especially egregious, then this commenter could see her coworker’s point.

It sounds like this woman was simply matching her coworker’s rude energy.

This commenter agrees this coworker deserved to be called out.

This redditor calls this coworker’s bluff about having good intentions.

No one should be expected to be perfect, even at work.

If she can’t even get out one sentence without being corrected, then that’s a problem.

