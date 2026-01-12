19-Year-Old Moves Out Of His Parents’ House, And He Finally Feels Free Because He’s No Longer Forced To Take Care Of His Siblings
It’s often hard to juggle your personal needs with your responsibilities. But what if one of the kids is saddled with them?
This young man made a big new decision about it. See why he’s wondering if he did the right thing.
Am I wrong for feeling relieved after finally moving out, even though it really upset my parents?
I grew up in a big family and was always the oldest son.
That came with a ton of responsibility.
I’m only 19, but my parents expected me to raise my two younger brothers: a four year old and a twelve year old.
They criticized me for everything, and over time I started to feel like I was living under constant pressure.
Life is better now, but there’s a problem.
Thanks to a recent food delivery job, I saved up a bit of money and found a small apartment. I moved out immediately and for the first time in a long while I felt free.
But my parents accused me of running away and abandoning the family. Now I’m unsure if I really did something wrong.
Here is what people are saying.
Right. They are trying to brainwash him.
I don’t think he’d be obligated even if they paid for this.
Shocking! (Rolls eyes.)
I’m proud of him! And any good parent would be.
I think he should go no contact with the parents.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.