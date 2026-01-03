’20 people said it also happened to them.’ – A Traveler Said She Missed A Flight Because Of Apple’s Silent Alarm

I’m so paranoid about missing my alarm that I check and re-check it about ten times before I go to sleep just to make sure that it’s on…

And this story is gonna make me even more anxious!

A TikTokker named Brett posted a video and said that she missed a flight because she couldn’t hear the alarm she set on her Apple iPhone.

Brett said that her alarm went off, but it was silent, so she didn’t wake up and she missed her flight to Chicago.

The TikTokker added that the alarm had been going off on her phone FOR TWO HOURS.

Brett said when she shared her story, “100 people swiped up, maybe more, and were like, ‘This happened to me. I missed an exam, I missed a shift, I missed my first day of work. It’s been happening to me so much on my iPhone.’”

Brett said, “There’s something going on with Apple alarms.”

She added, “Not to give anyone anxiety, but if I hadn’t gotten rebooked on another flight today, it would have been tears galore.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Also, like 20 people said it also happened to them today. SO SUS.”

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

@brettsbites Also like 20 ppl said it also happened to them today SO SUS ♬ original sound – Brett Chody

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Alarmy spoke up!

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It’s probably a good idea to set more than one alarm…just in case…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.