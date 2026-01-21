January 21, 2026 at 10:55 am

A Baker Beamed With Pride After She Made A Perfect Choco Flan On The First Try. – ‘I love how everyone was clapping for you!’

woman making a meal

This is quite impressive!

A woman named Trinity was seen in a viral Instagram video and she pulled off something that gave her friends reason to celebrate.

The text overlay to the video reads, “I don’t mean to brag, but yesterday I successfully made a choco flan on my first try.”

woman making a meal

Trinity removed the cover of the flan…

And it came out perfect!

People in the kitchen came to admire her creation.

woman showing off a meal she made

Trinity’s friends were blown away and they started clapping for her.

And the finished product looked great!

Yummy!

people clapping for a woman's meal

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person loved it!

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

She nailed it on her first atttempt!

Bravo!

