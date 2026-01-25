A Creator Explained Why Boomers Don’t Want To Use The Word “Senior” Anymore

Here those Boomers go again…

And this time, they’re not playing around!

A woman named Emmaline posted a video on TikTok and she had something pretty interesting to tell viewers…

She said that Boomers don’t want to be called “seniors” anymore.

Emmaline told viewers, “You know, the boomers are phasing out the word senior, like senior citizens.”

The TikTokker’s mom chimed in and said, “Because it makes us sound old.”

Emmaline responded, “You are old,” and her mom countered by saying, “We don’t want to be reminded about it.”

Her mom then said, “I’m actually Generation Jones.”

Emmaline replied, “I had never heard of Generation Jones in my life.”

FYI, the term refers to a person born later in the Boomer cycle.

Emmaline continued, “Anything that used to be a senior center, now it’s like a community center or an active living center.”

She added that neighborhoods designed for people 55 and over and now sometimes called “lifestyle communities.”

Emmaline said, “Phasing out the word senior because it makes you feel old is kind of the most boomer thing ever.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Did you know that the Boomers are phasing out the word senior? Also, I had never heard of Generation Jones. I learned so much this week.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Is this request by Boomers really going to taken seriously?

