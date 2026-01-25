A Delivery Driver’s Customer Demanded Their Food Items Be A Certain Temperature, So They Delivered Them All Frozen

We all know that food delivery leads to a lot of hassle for people who work in that arena. Customers never seem to be happy and they certainly don’t have a hard time making their feelings know when they don’t get the service they think they deserve.

A delivery driver for a grocery store talked about what happened when a difficult customer demanded that his food be delivered at a certain temperature.

Read on and find out what happened.

A customer gets frozen milk, eggs and cheese. “I work as a delivery driver for a store. People order groceries and the store collects them and I deliver them. We have 5 cars driving on a typical day and every car has a freezer and a cooling unit on the roof. When people order they can send a message to the driver.

Oh, boy…

Today I had a customer and I got the feeling he is a giant jerk from the way he complained in the message that the food wasn’t cold enough last time (our cars stay around 4-7°C). The customer stated that everything that is cold has to go to the freezer. So, in the freezer they went (-20°C). At this point I should mention that he was the last delivery. His food was in the freezer for ~1,5 hours. When I arrived at his house I checked if the items were frozen. Yes, yes they were. Milks weren’t fully frozen but enough that you couldn’t drink them. I started to unload the bags on his door. He asked why 3 of the grocery bags were cold. I told him that he asked them to be in the freezer. (I was right the whole time, he was and probably still is a jerk). Then he just starts ranting about I should know what he meant and swearing.

The proof is right here!

I showed him the printed receipt that stated that every item that has to be cool I have to put them in the freezer. The I thanked him and told have a good day with the biggest smile I could. He let out a little grunt and closed the door. I could hear him swearing through the door. Then I gleefully walked to my car and went back to the store. He had already called there and complained. The worker who answered the phone told him the same thing I said. You asked for it and you got it what is the problem. If he hasn’t been so rude in the message I would have just put his stuff in the back and make sure they are as cold as possible. For those of you who think this was a little extreme; The message contained only very rude orders and slandering of my colleague.”

This customer got what he asked for…and he still wasn’t happy about it!

