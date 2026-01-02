January 2, 2026 at 6:55 am

A DoorDash Worker Talked About A Little-Known Policy That All Employees Need To Adhere To. – ‘If you don’t complete your dashes, you literally will not get promoted.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is interesting…and I have a feeling that not too many people know about this!

A woman named Lauren who works in the corporate office for DoorDash posted a video and talked about a policy the company has that’s pretty unique: all DoorDash employees, including executives, are required to make four deliveries every year.

Lauren told viewers, “It’s really serious. If you don’t complete your dashes, you literally will not get promoted.”

The TikTokker said she’s only completed one delivery so far this year, so she needed to do three more to fulfill her obligation.

Lauren picked up a food order from a Chipotle restaurant and drove to a DoorDash customer’s home.

She told viewers, “Even though I work for DoorDash and use it as a consumer, it’s always really interesting being on this side of things.”

She added, “I really do think you learn so much about the app and the experience.”

Check out the video.

Dash with me as a DD employee!! #wedash

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This is a really good idea!

