Driver Adjusted Her Mirrors To Deflect Blinding Headlights, But It Ended With A Stranger Following Her Home For A Confrontation

This driver already struggles with night driving thanks to painfully bright headlights and aggressive tailgaters.

To cope, she started adjusting her mirrors when someone rides her bumper too closely, sending the glare back where it came from.

One rainy evening, a lifted truck flashing brights and a light bar pushed her past her patience.

What she didn’t expect was the driver deciding to escalate the situation all the way to her driveway.

AITA for adjusting my mirrors? I’m writing this post because of an altercation I had with a complete stranger. I have difficulty driving at night because of all the bright headlights. I know some cars come stock with them and you can’t control that, you can however control how closely you follow other people. If someone is tailgating me or stop so closely behind me at a red light it blinds me through my mirrors. Ive started to adjust my mirrors so their headlights will be reflected back at them.

Fair.

Now one day I was on my way home from work being outside all day left me cold, wet and tired. All of a sudden a guy probably early 20s in his lifted truck starts tailgating flashing his brights and light bar trying to get me to move out of his way. I could have, but my turn was coming up so instead I stayed in my lane and adjusted my mirrors, it must have worked, because he backed off. Or so I thought he ended up following me home just to yell at me saying how I could have caused him to crash.

Yikes.

I told him and tailgating in the rain doesn’t prevent that either. After about 10 minutes I told him he’d better get going before I call the cops and have their lights blind him for trespassing. He peeled out of my driveway cussing me out some more. So I gotta ask, AITA?

Now she’s questioning whether adjusting her mirrors for safety crossed a line, or whether the real danger was the man who followed her home.

