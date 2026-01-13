A Family Has Been Planning A Prank For 10 Years, And This Woman Spilled The Beans About It

Jeez, talk about taking your time!

A woman named Cassie took to TikTok and told viewers all about a prank that’s been going on in her husband’s family…FOR TEN YEARS.

Cassie told viewers, “Okay, I just put my hair down for the night, and it’s time to tell you the tale of the 10-plus-year running prank that my husband has been pulling.”

She continued, “So, my husband’s cousin who he’s like siblings with, you know, you grow up really close with your cousins. So she had a baby, and you know like, when your cousins, you’re like, ‘Oh what are you gonna call me?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yeah like Kyle, that’s my husband’s name, you’ll be like Uncle Kyle. That’s what I’m gonna teach my kids to call you.'”

Cassie continued, “And my husband was like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool.’ So then he thought about it, and he was like, ‘Actually, you know what would be really funny? What if we tell him to call me something like, completely different? Like what if, we tell him my name is Frank? We’ll just go with Uncle Frank. And that’s what we’ll call me. So he tells his cousin. She’s like, oh yeah, that’s funny, we can do that whatever.”

She added, “Then my husband’s like, not only do I want you to like help push this facade onto your literal newborn child as it grows up, that my name is Uncle Frank, when we go to celebrate his 18th birthday, that is when Kyle is going to reveal that his name is not Frank.”

Cassie continued, “Now, our family is so committed to this bit, that for the last 10 years, that baby is now 10 years old, and she, his cousin has had two additional children, so she has three children, all three of which have been raised to only refer to my husband as Uncle Frank.”

She added, “He is around and they’re around, and we’re all together. Everyone else in the family immediately stops calling him Kyle, and we only refer to him as Frank.”

Cassie continued, “This has been going on for 10 years. We only have 8 left. Until, well not even, his birthday is like in October, so, we have like, 7 and change left, until this grand prank is revealed, and I literally can’t wait, but I had to share with you cause it’s killing me. It’s so good.”

In the video’s caption, Cassie wrote, “There are only 8 more years until the grand reveal, and the prank is over.”

Take a look at the video.

They’re playing the loooooong game.

