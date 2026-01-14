January 14, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Fan-Made Dr. Pepper Jingle Went Viral And Musicians Are Putting Their Own Spin On It

by Matthew Gilligan

As a person who absolutely LOVES a good product jingle, I’m all about this!

A woman named Romeo posted a video on TikTok and sang a jingle she came up with for Dr. Pepper…

And then some musicians put a spin on her lyrics and shared the results!

In her viral video, Romeo wrote in the text overlay, “Had to act on this before someone got sent this in a dream and steal it from me, so I impulsively posted this.”

Check out her catchy theme below…

Once Romeo’s video blew up, folks put their own spin on it.

A musician named Burrell decided to put Romeo’s song to music.

Check it out, it’s pretty impressive!

And a film and TV composer named Benjamin Sturley played a bunch of different instruments and presented another version of the jingle.

Take a look at this masterpiece…

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

Dr. Pepper weighed in!

Another individual has a good idea…

And this TikTokker chimed in.

This needs to become the official Dr. Pepper jingle!

