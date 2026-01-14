A Fan-Made Dr. Pepper Jingle Went Viral And Musicians Are Putting Their Own Spin On It
by Matthew Gilligan
As a person who absolutely LOVES a good product jingle, I’m all about this!
A woman named Romeo posted a video on TikTok and sang a jingle she came up with for Dr. Pepper…
And then some musicians put a spin on her lyrics and shared the results!
In her viral video, Romeo wrote in the text overlay, “Had to act on this before someone got sent this in a dream and steal it from me, so I impulsively posted this.”
Check out her catchy theme below…
@Dr Pepper please get back to me with a proposition we can make thousands together. #drpepper #soda #beverage
Once Romeo’s video blew up, folks put their own spin on it.
A musician named Burrell decided to put Romeo’s song to music.
Check it out, it’s pretty impressive!
Check please 👆🏽 dr pepper jingle @Dr Pepper @Romeo
And a film and TV composer named Benjamin Sturley played a bunch of different instruments and presented another version of the jingle.
Take a look at this masterpiece…
Replying to @Dr Pepper what do we think, doc? #drpepper #soda #beverage #themesong #foryoupage @Romeo
This needs to become the official Dr. Pepper jingle!
