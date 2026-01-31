A Granddaughter Had A House And Money Left To Her As Her Inheritance, But She Refuses To Share Any Of It With Her Young Nephew

We’ve all been in situations where we feel pressure to help out people in need. And those situations can be even more intense when family members ask for money that you don’t necessarily want to give them.

AITA for refusing to split my inheritance with my six year old nephew? “My grandmother recently passed away and I was the sole benefactor of her will. She wasn’t a rich woman but she was comfortable enough and she left me her house, car and savings. My father is her only child but he’d made it clear early on when the will was being written up that he didn’t want anything from her will so to give it to me which she did.

I have an older brother who I haven’t seen in five years, he was disowned by the family for stuff he did which included stealing from various members of the family other stuff I can’t say, but it’s bad. He and his then girlfriend had a 1 year old son when I last saw them but honestly they had no interest in him being around our family in the first place and would often use him as a bartering chip against my parents.

His girlfriend who is his ex apparently now reached out to me on social media the day after the funeral and was all sweet and called me “Babes” and used x’s and emoji’s which, ew, we’re not friends. To sum it up, she asked when the will was being read so she could come. I asked her why she’d be coming and she said to find out her son’s share of the inheritance obviously.

I was beyond shocked at the audacity of this woman and I told her as much stating there was nothing in the will for him and it had already been read to get the funeral plans she’d set out in it. She was mad about this and demanded to know why he’d not been included in the will and asked who’d gotten the things in the will, I pointed out how she’d not acted like family and my brother had been disowned so really how could she think he’d be in the will? I also told her that I had gotten the stuff in the will, mistake on my part but whatever.

She began to demand I split it with him stating that the “Nice House” was much too big for a single 21 year old girl and how I didn’t need it as much as her as she had a child to take care of and how I was being selfish and should sign it over to her, or give her a cut of the money for my nephew’s future and that it was my “responsibility” as his aunt. I told her no and to not contact me again. I’ve heard she’s apparently talking on social media about how I’ve stolen her son’s future and food from his mouth and a roof from over his head I won’t lie it’s stressing me and I’m starting to feel guilty. I don’t care about her, she can go curl up in a gutter for all I care for what she put my parents through years ago but I feel guilty for my nephew, he’s only a kid and none of this is his fault but I have doubts on if anything I give her for him would really trickle down to him.”

