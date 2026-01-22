Guest Attended What He Thought Was A Costume Engagement Party In A Wedding Dress, But Then It Turned Out To Be A Surprise Wedding

This cosplayer was invited to what he was told was a casual, theme-free engagement celebration.

Wanting to be funny but not disruptive, he showed up dressed as the Corpse Bride—fully assuming it was just a costume party.

Ten minutes later, the groom appeared in a tux and announced the event was actually their wedding.

What followed was a situation no amount of cosplay prep could have predicted.

AITA for wearing a wedding dress at a wedding? So my friend 20f and I 19m have been friends for a few years and she recently got engaged. A week ago I got a dm from her for a small costume party she was hosting as a celebration for her getting engaged. I asked if there was a theme and she said there wasn’t. I’m a cosplayer so I had a lot of choices. I didn’t want to rock up in an anime cosplay, so I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as the Corpse Bride. I arrived at her house yesterday and everything seemed normal. A few people complemented my costume and I was having a lot of fun.

Sounds like a good one.

After ten minutes my friend’s fiancé walked out in a black tuxedo and announced this was actually their wedding. Apparently my friend saw a video of someone doing this and wanted to do the same. He asked us all to go to the back yard for the ceremony to begin. I went straight to him. I asked him if I should quickly go home and change my outfit and that I would get back before it started. He told me it was fine since I didn’t know this was the wedding.

Wowww, that was a close one.

I trusted him and followed everyone outside. They got married and everything seemed good. The reception was just in their house again so everyone just walked back inside and picked up where they left off. I tried talking to my friend and celebrating with her but she kept making excuses to not talk to me. I assumed it was just because she was tried from the big day and wanted some alone time. I didn’t bother her after that and the party soon ended.

Fair enough.

I got home and half an hour passed when my phone started getting notifications. I checked and it was my friend texting me. She was cussing me out and telling me how I ruined her wedding. I was really confused and asked what I did. That only made her more angry. She told me it was basic knowledge not to wear a wedding dress to a wedding. I reminded her I had no idea it was a wedding and that I asked her now husband if I should change and he said it was fine.

Literally.

She didn’t respond, but I got a text from her husband. He asked why I would tell her he said it was fine. I told him he said it was fine. Then he said how I should have changed anyways and it’s my fault that the two are now fighting over this. I’ve tried texting her that I wad sorry and if I had known I wouldn’t have done it. I woke up today and saw her and her husband have blocked me on everything. So, AITA for not changing out of the wedding dress when I found out it was actually a wedding?

Now blocked by both newlyweds, he’s left wondering whether trusting their reassurance was a mistake…or whether the real issue was a poorly planned surprise.

Most people voted NTA.

That the couple should’ve expected this.

That it was sooo not OP’s fault.

If you spring a surprise wedding on your guests, you don’t get to be shocked by the costumes.

