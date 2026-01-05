A Homeowner Likes To Sleep In A Hammock In Their Yard At Night, But Their Neighbors Don’t Want Them Doing It Anymore

Your yard, your rules!

Those are words to live by, folks!

But, based on this story, not everyone feels that way…

Check out what this Reddit user had to say in the story below and see if you think they’re doing anything wrong.

AITA for sleeping outdoors in my yard? My neighbors are bothered by it. “Ok, this is a weird one. I’ve been having major cabin fever recently, working from home and generally being stuck at home, especially when the weather has been warming up. Getting outside helps a lot but I’ve mainly stayed in my own yard.

They’ve been snoozin’ outside.

I have a hammock up between two trees and I’ve slept in there at night under the stars. It’s nice, it’s peaceful, and it makes me feel a lot less like a rat in a cage nowadays. I know it’s weird but I enjoy it. It is peaceful and helps me destress after work.

Not everyone is a fan…

But my neighbors are bothered by it, they said it is weird, they don’t want someone sleeping outdoors near where their kids play. They don’t like me being out there so much because their family has less privacy, and it would be better if I stayed in the house at night. I said I don’t pay them any attention, I am just doing something relaxing to stay sane because my work and other things have made me stressed. AITA for wanting to keep sleeping outdoors?”

Check out how Reddit users reacted to this story.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this individual said they’re NTA.

This is a strange thing to be offended by…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.