A Husband Insists on Watching Netflix With Subtitles to Follow the Story Better, But His Wife Says They Ruin the Experience

This couple has been married for over a decade and, by most measures, gets along just fine. But one surprisingly persistent disagreement keeps resurfacing during their downtime.

Whenever they sit down to watch Netflix, one of them insists subtitles stay on.

And for the other, those little white words are a dealbreaker.

AITA for not wanting to watch Netflix with subtitles? Ok, so my partner (36F) and I (36M) have been married for 11 years…. Our biggest fight has been because of Subtitles on Netflix. I want it, she does not….

Ah, the classic argument.

My reasoning, I follow the story so much better when it is on. Her reasoning…it is distracting. I said that when I decide on something we need to have it on, but it does create some friction still.

Oh the drama.

AITA?

With neither side fully budging, he’s turning to Reddit to ask whether insisting on subtitles makes him unreasonable, or if it’s just a harmless preference.

Most people vote NTA or NAH.

This person says they just have opposing needs when watching TV.

This person understands because they have to use subtitles, too.

But this person absolutely cannot.

When the biggest marital conflict is subtitles, the real issue might just be whose comfort wins the remote.

