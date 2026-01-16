January 16, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Jamaican Mom Saw Snow For The First Time And She Reacted With Childlike Wonder

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the good stuff, folks!

Seeing other people, no matter what age they are, experience beautiful things in life for the first time is PRICELESS.

In this viral video, a woman filmed her mom’s reaction to seeing snow for the first time.

The video’s caption reads, “POV: Your Jamaican mom sees snow for the time and immediately turns into a six-year-old, forgetting everything she knows about snow.”

The woman said her mom was, “Out here clapping, giggling, and trying to make snow angels like she’s in a Hallmark movie.”

The snow was really coming down as her mom frolicked in the front yard.

The Jamaican woman couldn’t get enough of her first snow and she gave shoveling a try, and then, as everyone must do at least once, she made a snow angel!

This is what happiness looks like!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual shared a story.

This is about as wholesome as it gets!

