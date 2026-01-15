January 15, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Mom Said That Her 3-Month-Old Baby Already Knows How To Speak

by Matthew Gilligan

baby talking on tiktok

TikTok/@foxondemand

This sounds like something out of a movie!

A mom named Mekeia posted a video on TikTok that got people talking for good reason: Mekeia captured video of her 3-month-old baby daughter talking.

Mekeia wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Anybody else’s baby talking at 3 months?”

The TikTokker’s other daughter said to the baby, “Say, ‘I am 3 months.'”

The baby seemed to repeat what the little girl said.

Mekeia then was on a phone call and she got the 3-month-old baby to say, “Hi, Quentin.”

This is pretty wild stuff!

Check out the video.

@foxondemand

Watch until the end 😱omg🥹🥰!!

♬ original sound – foxondemand

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 8.49.06 AM A Mom Said That Her 3 Month Old Baby Already Knows How To Speak

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 8.49.42 AM A Mom Said That Her 3 Month Old Baby Already Knows How To Speak

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 8.50.26 AM A Mom Said That Her 3 Month Old Baby Already Knows How To Speak

This is pretty wild!

