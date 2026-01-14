A Papa John’s Employee With Millions Of Followers Responded After A Viewer Said He’s Wasting His Talent By Working There

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

Every job is important and the person doing it should strive to do their best!

But some people can be haters for no reason and they have to try to make other folks feel small.

A Papa John’s worker named Joe with a large social media following recently responded to a viewer who said he’s wasting his talent working at the pizza joint.

Joe responded to a comment that read, “You’re wasting your talent working at a Papa John’s for minimum wage.”

The TikTokker said, “Honestly, I can understand where you’re coming from, but what a lot of these comments don’t realize is I’ve been working for Papa John’s for six years now and I’ve been able to support myself through college and buy my first car.”

Joe continued, “I’ve been able to do a lot of things thanks to this job. What you might say is a low skill or low paying job has actually taught me a lot.”

He added, “And I get it, not everyone is going to be excited to be a pizza maker, but what a wise man once told me is how you do anything is how you do everything.”

Nice work, Joe!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And another person nailed it.

This guy seems pretty happy right where he’s at!

