A Passerby Saw A Sheep Was Waiting In A Car For Its Owners. – ‘Better be getting a pup cup!’

Well, this certainly made people do a double-take!

A woman named Jess posted a video and showed viewers something that they most folks have probably never seen before…

A sheep in a car in a parking lot!

The sheep was chilling in the backseat of a car in a parking lot with the window down.

The animal let out an adorable “baaaaaaaaa” sound.

And all the person filming could do was laugh.

The text overlay to the video reads, “Day made.”

In the caption, they wrote, “Just a sheep waiting for his parents.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

That was an unexpected sight!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!