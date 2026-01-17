January 17, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Passerby Saw A Sheep Was Waiting In A Car For Its Owners. – ‘Better be getting a pup cup!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this certainly made people do a double-take!

A woman named Jess posted a video and showed viewers something that they most folks have probably never seen before…

A sheep in a car in a parking lot!

The sheep was chilling in the backseat of a car in a parking lot with the window down.

The animal let out an adorable “baaaaaaaaa” sound.

And all the person filming could do was laugh.

The text overlay to the video reads, “Day made.”

In the caption, they wrote, “Just a sheep waiting for his parents.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.49.07 PM A Passerby Saw A Sheep Was Waiting In A Car For Its Owners. Better be getting a pup cup!

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.49.19 PM A Passerby Saw A Sheep Was Waiting In A Car For Its Owners. Better be getting a pup cup!

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.49.27 PM A Passerby Saw A Sheep Was Waiting In A Car For Its Owners. Better be getting a pup cup!

That was an unexpected sight!

