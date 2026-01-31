A Person Inherited Millions From Her Grandmother, But One Cousin Thinks It’s Unfair That She Has To Split Her Share With Her Five Kids

It sounds like a cliche, but it’s absolutely true: when there’s money at stake, family members sometimes turn on each other…

AITA for not giving up my part of the inheritance? “My grandmother passed away recently. I was incredibly close with her as was my little sister. My grandfather preceded her by about 6 months, and she was ready to go. I have 4 cousins, but the focus of this story is on one of them, lets call her Eve.

Eve sounds like she might be the black sheep of the family.

Eve has 5 children with 4 different fathers. My grandmother was never happy with Eve as her first child was born when Eve was just 15. The estate lawyers, or whatever they’re called, the ones who were in charge of executing my grandparents will, called us and my parents, aunts, uncles, and my four cousins all to go to the reading of the will.

We all read it out loud and find out that my grandparents left their grandchildren, not great grandchildren mind you, equal parts of their estate. In total each grandchild got about 1.2 million in inheritance after taxes through stocks, land, etc.

Uh oh…

Except for Eve. My grandparents had, evidently, made it so that her share of the will was to be divided up between Eve and her children. This did not go over well at all. Once the lawyers left, Eve stood up and demanded that the grandchildren pool their inheritances and split it evenly between both them and Eve’s kids.

That’s not gonna happen.

I’m the only one who really stands up to her, and I plainly state that I won’t be giving her anything and that this was her problem not ours. A few days later I am being bombarded by Eve’s parents and her sister. They’re saying that I should not deprive Eve of her rightful share of the inheritance just because she wanted to become a mother. That it wasn’t fair what my grandparents did and that this could set things right. I’ve blocked them all, but Eve must be hounding my other cousins as well because they’re beginning to give in. This has left me wondering, am I a jerk for not being willing to give up my inheritance for kids that aren’t even mine/I really do not like?”

