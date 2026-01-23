A Pregnant Woman Ate And Reviewed A Seafood Boil From Red Lobster

Have you tried a seafood boil from Red Lobster yet?

Well, if you’ve been on the fence about giving it a shot, this TikTok video might potentially sway you in one way or the other.

A man named Keith picked up the Red Lobster seafood boil and told viewers that he’s allergic to this type of food, so his pregnant wife Ronni was going to review it as they sat in their car.

Ronni said she spent $47 on the Mariner’s Cajun Butter Boil and that the customer service at the restaurant was good.

And then it was time to get down to business and review the food on a scale from 1 to 10.

Ronni said the potatoes were cooked well but lacked seasoning, and she gave them a 6 out of 10.

Next up was the shrimp in the seafood boil, which Ronni gave a 7 out of 10.

Ronni said the lobster was “very flavorful and juicy” and gave it an 8.6 out of 10.

The TikTokker wasn’t as impressed with the crab leg and she gave it a rating of 5/10.

Ronni told viewers about the whole meal, “Overall, I would say, a solid 7.”

She added that she thinks the seafood boil needs more seasoning and more juices.

Take a look at the video.

