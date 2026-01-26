January 26, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Ring Camera Captured The Moment A Father Helped His Daughter Build The Perfect Snowman

by Matthew Gilligan

man and child making a snowman

It’s the little moments in life that make us look back fondly…

And this will probably be one of them!

In this sweet Instagram video, a dad helped his daughter build a snowman.

man making a snowman with child

In the video, the father stacked the middle piece on top the bottom block.

The little girl handed her dad the last snow block and told him, “And this is his head.”

man making a snowman with child

The little girl asked, “Where’s his carrot?”

Her dad replied, “Let’s go and ask Mommy, see if she’s got a carrot. We might have to go and get one tomorrow.”

How cute!

man making a snowman with child

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This is the wholesome video you need in your life today!

