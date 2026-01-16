A Ring Doorbell Captured An Engagement Proposal, And It’s One Of The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

Are you ready to get your sweetness dose for the day that’ll make you say, “awwwwwwwww”?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A viral Instagram video showed how a man named Jose proposed to his girlfriend.

Jose told his girlfriend to keep her eyes closed and he took her out on their back porch…where a big surprise awaited her.

When she opened her eyes, a sign that read, “Will you marry me?” greeted her.

It was pretty obvious that she was really surprised.

Jose then got down on one knee and officially proposed.

She said yes and the newly engaged couple shared a kiss.

How sweet!

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This was totally adorable!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.