January 16, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Ring Doorbell Captured An Engagement Proposal, And It’s One Of The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

by Matthew Gilligan

man proposing to his girlfriend

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Are you ready to get your sweetness dose for the day that’ll make you say, “awwwwwwwww”?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A viral Instagram video showed how a man named Jose proposed to his girlfriend.

man proposing to his girlfriend

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Jose told his girlfriend to keep her eyes closed and he took her out on their back porch…where a big surprise awaited her.

When she opened her eyes, a sign that read, “Will you marry me?” greeted her.

It was pretty obvious that she was really surprised.

man proposing to his girlfriend

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Jose then got down on one knee and officially proposed.

She said yes and the newly engaged couple shared a kiss.

How sweet!

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.31.55 PM A Ring Doorbell Captured An Engagement Proposal, And Its One Of The Sweetest Thing Youll See Today

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.30.54 PM A Ring Doorbell Captured An Engagement Proposal, And Its One Of The Sweetest Thing Youll See Today

Another viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.31.04 PM A Ring Doorbell Captured An Engagement Proposal, And Its One Of The Sweetest Thing Youll See Today

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.31.23 PM A Ring Doorbell Captured An Engagement Proposal, And Its One Of The Sweetest Thing Youll See Today

This was totally adorable!

Categories: STORIES

