A Sick Woman Slept For 12 Hours And Then Found Her Dog Waiting Patiently Outside Her Bedroom Door

by Matthew Gilligan

Awwwwwwww…now, this is adorable!

A woman named Marielle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why her dog Pickle is indeed her very best friend.

In the video, Marielle told viewers in a text overlay, “When I wake up from my 12-hour Benadryl induced sleep and find my dog still waiting for me outside the room.”

Marielle opened her bedroom door, and Pickle was eagerly waiting for her!

The caption to her video reads, “Before everyone comes for me, his father was sitting right there and had taken him out and fed him already.”

Check out the video.

b4 everyone comes for me, his father was sitting right there and had taken him out & fed him already 😤🤯

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

Another example of why dogs are our best friends!

