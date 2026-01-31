A Sick Woman Slept For 12 Hours And Then Found Her Dog Waiting Patiently Outside Her Bedroom Door

Awwwwwwww…now, this is adorable!

A woman named Marielle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why her dog Pickle is indeed her very best friend.

In the video, Marielle told viewers in a text overlay, “When I wake up from my 12-hour Benadryl induced sleep and find my dog still waiting for me outside the room.”

Marielle opened her bedroom door, and Pickle was eagerly waiting for her!

The caption to her video reads, “Before everyone comes for me, his father was sitting right there and had taken him out and fed him already.”

Check out the video.

@merandpickle b4 everyone comes for me, his father was sitting right there and had taken him out & fed him already 😤🤯 ♬ original sound –

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Another example of why dogs are our best friends!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.