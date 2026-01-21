January 21, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘I wouldn’t do it for anybody other than you.’ – A Supportive Friend Shaved Her Head In Solidarity With A Friend Going Through Chemotherapy

by Matthew Gilligan

We should all be so lucky to have a friend like this young woman…

Her name is Anna and a video of her went viral for a very good reason: she decided to shave her head in solidarity with her friend who is fighting cancer and dealing with chemotherapy.

Anna started to shave her own head and it’s safe to say that her friend was shocked.

Her friend got emotional and started crying.

Her friend said, “You are crazy.”

Anna replied, “I wouldn’t do it for anybody other than you.”

Anna alternated between shaving her friend’s head and her own head.

The caption to the video reads, “I’m not letting you do this alone.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

This is what true friendship looks like!

