January 30, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Teacher Showed Viewers The Crazy Lunch That Her Husband Packed For Her

by Matthew Gilligan

woman showing off her lunch

TikTok/@kaitlynnjb

Talk about putting your husband on blast!

But, by the looks of the video you’re about to see, maybe this guy deserved it…

The viral video comes from a teacher from Kaitlyn who showed TikTok viewers the lunch her husband packed her when she went to work one day…

And it’s a doozy!

woman talking about her lunch

TikTok/@kaitlynnjb

Kaitlyn dug in and showed viewers what was inside the bag…

It included a bag of cookies, a nearly, a nearly-empty bag of pretzels, an entire container of chips, and then another bag of cookies.

Kaitlyn’s husband also packed two-day old leftovers from Chipotle and an apple…

But wait, there’s more!

woman holding a bag of pretzels

TikTok/@kaitlynnjb

He also gave her a bag of dog food with two sticky notes.

One said, “Because you’re my dawg,” and the other said, “Please bring back the dogs are low on food.”

In the video’s caption, Kaitlyn wrote, “Thanks Trev, love you so much! Thanks for really putting thought into it. Also, I realized you clearly knew where the ziplocks were cause you used one for the dog food…”

woman talking about her lunch

TikTok/@kaitlynnjb

Here’s the video.

@kaitlynnjb

Thanks Trev love you so much! Thanks for really putting thought into it…. Also I realized you clearly knew where the ziplocks were cause you used one for the dog food… #newteacher #teachertok #elementaryteacher #firstyearteacher #husbandwife

♬ original sound – Kaitlyn Teaches

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 4.59.53 PM A Teacher Showed Viewers The Crazy Lunch That Her Husband Packed For Her

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 4.59.18 PM A Teacher Showed Viewers The Crazy Lunch That Her Husband Packed For Her

And this person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 4.59.29 PM A Teacher Showed Viewers The Crazy Lunch That Her Husband Packed For Her

Well, it’s the thought that counts…

