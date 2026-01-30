A Teacher Showed Viewers The Crazy Lunch That Her Husband Packed For Her

Talk about putting your husband on blast!

But, by the looks of the video you’re about to see, maybe this guy deserved it…

The viral video comes from a teacher from Kaitlyn who showed TikTok viewers the lunch her husband packed her when she went to work one day…

And it’s a doozy!

Kaitlyn dug in and showed viewers what was inside the bag…

It included a bag of cookies, a nearly, a nearly-empty bag of pretzels, an entire container of chips, and then another bag of cookies.

Kaitlyn’s husband also packed two-day old leftovers from Chipotle and an apple…

But wait, there’s more!

He also gave her a bag of dog food with two sticky notes.

One said, “Because you’re my dawg,” and the other said, “Please bring back the dogs are low on food.”

In the video’s caption, Kaitlyn wrote, “Thanks Trev, love you so much! Thanks for really putting thought into it. Also, I realized you clearly knew where the ziplocks were cause you used one for the dog food…”

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, it’s the thought that counts…

