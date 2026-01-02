A TikTokker Said She Recently Found Out That Glasses Don’t Contain Medicine. – ‘I love being an adult, learning new things.’

If this doesn’t make you hang your head in shame, I don’t know what will…

A woman named Imani posted a video and ADMITTED that she recently discovered how glasses work…and that they don’t contain medicine.

Seriously…

Imani told viewers, “I love being an adult, learning new things.”

And then she dropped the bombshell and said, “Did you know that medicine is not in glasses?”

Imani said she heard family members talk about medicine in their glasses when she was growing up, so she thought that’s just the way it worked.

Imani said she saw someone talk about how glasses really work on TikTok and that’s when she saw the light…so to speak.

She told viewers, “The glass is just shaved down in a particular measurement to fit the needs of your eyes.”

She added, “It’s a science and it’s math.”

In the video’s caption, Imani wrote, “Did you know there isn’t any medicine in glasses? I sure as heck didn’t, LOL.”

Yowza!

Check out the video.

@imani.jjc Did you know there isn’t any medicine in glasses? 🤯 I sure as heck didn’t lol. Thank you @Kristopher W. | Th3 Boy Dad ♬ original sound – imani.jjc

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer isn’t buying it.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, this is strange…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!