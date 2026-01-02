January 2, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A TikTokker Said She Recently Found Out That Glasses Don’t Contain Medicine. – ‘I love being an adult, learning new things.’

by Matthew Gilligan

If this doesn’t make you hang your head in shame, I don’t know what will…

A woman named Imani posted a video and ADMITTED that she recently discovered how glasses work…and that they don’t contain medicine.

Seriously…

Imani told viewers, “I love being an adult, learning new things.”

And then she dropped the bombshell and said, “Did you know that medicine is not in glasses?”

Imani said she heard family members talk about medicine in their glasses when she was growing up, so she thought that’s just the way it worked.

Imani said she saw someone talk about how glasses really work on TikTok and that’s when she saw the light…so to speak.

She told viewers, “The glass is just shaved down in a particular measurement to fit the needs of your eyes.”

She added, “It’s a science and it’s math.”

In the video’s caption, Imani wrote, “Did you know there isn’t any medicine in glasses? I sure as heck didn’t, LOL.”

Yowza!

Check out the video.

@imani.jjc

Did you know there isn’t any medicine in glasses? 🤯 I sure as heck didn’t lol. Thank you @Kristopher W. | Th3 Boy Dad

♬ original sound – imani.jjc

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Well, this is strange…

