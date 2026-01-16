A Waitress Served Customers A Pasta Dish With Prosciutto In It, But They Got Angry Because They Don’t Speak Italian And They Have Dietary Restrictions

Do you know what prosciutto is?

If you’re an adult, I would assume that you probably do…

But I guess that’s why it’s best not to assume anything!

Check out what this Reddit user had to say about her job at a restaurant and see if you think she was rude to a customer…who didn’t know what prosciutto is…

AITA for telling a customer they should have paid closer attention to the menu if they have dietary restrictions? “As a side job, I waitress at an Italian restaurant. A trio came in and ordered a pasta dish. When I went over to the table to check on them, they were quite upset because the pasta has bacon bits in it (it’s actually prosciutto), and they can’t eat pork for religious reasons. They were also upset because the menu doesn’t say there is bacon in the pasta.

Well, actually…

I told them that it is a listed ingredient, and showed them the menu where it says “prosciutto.” The man at the table stated that he and his friends don’t speak Italian, so how were they supposed to know what prosciutto is? I told him that it’s an Italian restaurant, so there’s going to be Italian words on the menu, and if you don’t know what something is you should always ask, especially if you have dietary restrictions. I asked if they would like to order something else, told them which menu items do not contain pork, took the pasta off of their check, and they ordered something else that they were happier with.

Some people…

On their way out of the restaurant, one of them told my manager that I was rude. I myself have a lot of food allergies, so when I go out to eat I carefully look over the menu, and ask the server any questions I have before ordering. I’m a firm believer that everyone is responsible for their own dietary restrictions, and if you don’t pay attention to the menu when you go out to eat that’s on you.”

Maybe this couple should just never go out to eat at a restaurant again…

