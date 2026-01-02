January 2, 2026 at 4:55 pm

A Walmart Shopper Was Charged Extra Money When They Used The Store’s Scan & Go Feature To Check Out

by Matthew Gilligan

This doesn’t sound good…and, with the prices of pretty much everything through the roof right now, this is only gonna make customers even angrier!

A TikTokker named Tonya posted a video and sounded off on Walmart after another customer told her he was almost the victim of a big-time rip off.

Tonya told viewers about the interaction she had with another customer and she said, “The guy was just telling me that he was doing the Scan and Go, where when you get up to the register, you can just cash out.”

She continued, “His total was $150, so he knew it wasn’t right.”

Tonya said the man went to self-checkout instead to ring up his items.

The new total: $90.

That’s a $60 difference!

Tonya didn’t hold back and she said, “Walmart trying to get y’all!”

Check out the video.

Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker was amused.

This is sketchy, no doubt about it!

